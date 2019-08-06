VINCY HOMECOMING CLIMAX

The Vincy Homecoming program for 2019 will climax this week.

The 40 members of the visiting Garifuna delegation will be engaged in their final day of activity today as they prepare to depart the country tomorrow.

Operational Controller at the Department of Culture, Maxine Browne said yesterday the delegation made a pilgrimage to Balliceaux.

She said today they will be in Kingstown before travelling to Greiggs to hold a workshop.

Miss Browne said later today a farewell ceremony will be hosted by the Ministry of Culture for the Garifuna delegation which will leave the state tomorrow to return to their respective countries.







