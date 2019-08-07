REGIONAL UNDER-19 50 OVERS 5TH ROUND RESULTS

In the 5th and final round of the match, in the Regional Future Stars Under-19 Cricket Championship, Barbados defeated the Leeward Islands by 5 wickets at the Park Hill Playing Field yesterday to win the 2019 Title in the Tournament that was severely hampered by rain.

The Leeward Islands won the toss, batted first and were dismissed for 106 off 38.4-overs. Anderson Amurdan (33) and Antonio Fernandes (20) were the top-scorers after medium pacer, Ramon Simmons took 3 for 10, and fast bowler, Matthew Forde captured 2 for 13. Barbados were 5 for 47 before Matthew Forde (40) and Antonio Morris (24) helped them recover and reach their target at 109 for 5.

At the Cumberland Playing Field, rain forced the abandonment of the match between the Windward Islands and Jamaica without a ball being bowled, and at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, Guyana beat Trinidad and Tobago by 1 run in a match reduced to 48-overs because of rain.

Guyana were sent in to bat first and made 149 for 5 off their 48-overs. Kevlon Anders (40), Junior Sinclair (30), Alpius Bookie (25) and Seon Glasgow (24) were their leading scorers. Trinidad and Tobago replied with 148 off 47.4-overs. Mbeki Joseph made 41, Leonardo Francis contributed 24, and Aaron Nanan (23).

Barbados finished the Championship on 21.5 points, the Windward Islands were 2nd with 16.8 points, followed by Guyana (14.6 points), Trinidad and Tobago (9 points), Jamaica (6.6 points) and the Leeward Islands (4.9 points).







