BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Massy Stores and Coreas Hazells played to a goalless draw in the St Vincent Brewery Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Firms Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

No matches were played in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division nor the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division because of maintenance work being carried out on the outfield at the time.

This afternoon at 2:45, Blossom (1) will play against Triangle Academy in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division. At 3:45, System Three will oppose Je Belles in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division, then at 4:45, E. D Laynes will meet Toni Combined Stores in the St Vincent Brewery Firms Division. All matches will be also played at the Grammar School Playing Field.







