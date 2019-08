MRS ANELLA MINELVA CATO SEALEY better known as NELLA of Dickson and Sion Hill died on Wednesday July 31st at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 11th at the Dickson Apostolic Faith Mission Church. The body lies at the Decease Home at 11am, then to the church for Viewing at 12:30. Tributes begins at 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Chili Cemetery, Georgetown.







