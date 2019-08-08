RETIREES RECOGNITION

Two Retirees Julian Jack and Winston Lyttle have been acknowledged by the Joseph DaSilva Senior Memorial Funeral Home for their contribution to the Vincentian society.

The commendation was made to Messrs Julian Jack and Winston Lyttle at a Health Fair hosted by the Funeral Home yesterday, to commemorate its first anniversary of operation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

General Manager of the Memorial Funeral Home, Asfo Stephens recognized Mr. Julian Jack for his work in the education sector, the credit union movement and the sporting fraternity and applauded Mr. Winston Lyttle for his contribution to the utilities and skills sectors.

The health fair was also held to coincide with the opening of a Kingstown branch of the Memorial Funeral Home.

The office is located at Room Ten of the Russell’s Complex at Stoney Ground.







