ROBBERY PROBE

Police are investigating a report of Robbery made by a Medical Student of Arnos Vale/USA on August 6th 2019.

The Virtual Complainant in his report alleges that an unknown person, armed with a gun robbed him of one (1) black Back-Pack value US$50.00 containing one Asus Laptop value US$450.00, one Samsung Galaxy Note A cellular phone value EC$800.00 and one (1) brown Wallet value EC$25.00 in cash, total value US$1,325.00 and EC$120.00 in cash;

The V/C alleges that an unknown person, pointed a gun at him at Fountain at 8:10 a.m. on August 6th 2019.

The police are soliciting the assistance of the members of the public with vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge South Central Division at 1784-458-4200. All information received would be treated confidentially.

The Police have also arrested and charged a 21 years old resident of Mesopotamia for having Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a minor, she being a girl under the age of 13 years between May 31st 2019 and July 1st 2019.

The accused is expected to appear before the Family Court to be arraigned.







