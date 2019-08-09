FIFA FOOTBALL PRESIDENT ON SVG ONE DAY VISIT

The President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino, and President of CONCACAF, Victor MONTA-GLIANI and six other officials of FIFA will pay a one-day visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, on Saturday.

The delegation will have discussion with the Executive of St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, visit the Federation’s Technical Centre at the Brighton Field, look at the proposed site for the St Vincent and the Grenadines Forward Project at the Grammar School Playing Field, and hold a news Conference at the Methodist Church Hall, in Kingstown.

The FIFA and CONCACAF delegation will also meet with Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture, Cecil Mc Kie, and Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves. They will also pay a courtesy call on Governor General, Susan Dougan.







