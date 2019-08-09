ITF JUNIOR TENNIS QUALIFYING TOURNEY

This year’s National Lotteries Authority International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Tennis Tournament will begin tomorrow with the Boys Qualifying Championship at 9:00 in the morning, at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

Over 120 of the World’s top junior players and coaches from more than 20 countries will compete in the Under-18 Boys and Girls Championships, the 12th year of competition in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Tournament is now taking place in St Lucia. It will move to St Vincent and the Grenadines this week, while the last leg will be in Trinidad and Tobago.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related