POLICE ARREST

Police have arrested and charged Atibon Campbell a 19 year old labourer of Arnos Vale in connection with the Robbery and Attempted Robbery of two Medical Students on Tuesday

Campbell appeared at the Kingstown Court yesterday, Thursday August 8th.

He was not called upon to plea because the charges are indictable. He was placed on $15,000.00 bail with one Surety.

He is currently remanded in custody. Campbell is also to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Monday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The matter has been transferred to the Serious Offences Court. The next hearing slated for September 3rd, 2019.







