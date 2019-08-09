SVG LOWEST HOMICIDE RATES 2019

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently has one of the lowest Homicide rates in the Caribbean for the year 2019.

He made this statement while delivering the feature address at the official launch of the Sports Against Crime Initiative last week Thursday August 1st, which was observed as Emancipation Day.

Addressing the gathering at the Chatoyer National Park at Rabacca, the Prime Minister said the country currently has seven reported homicides for the year 2019.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said they want to reduce the number of homicides to zero each year and they will be using the Sports Against Crime Initiative as one of the driving factors to achieve this goal.







