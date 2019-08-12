DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship, a goal each by Hershel Burgin and Jamar Pope gave Owia a 2-nil win over Combined Stars, on Saturday afternoon at the Diamonds Playing Field.

In other results, Top Strikers of Biabou defeated Disruptive Force of Colonarie 3-1. The goals for Top Strikers came from Josh Hunte, Antonio Rodney, and Leshawn Robinson, while Daron Adams converted two goals for Disruptive Force of Colonarie.

Greggs FC won by default over Youngsters FC.

At the same venue, this afternoon, KE-BEZ Pride and Joy will meet Disruptive Force of Colonarie at 4:30.







