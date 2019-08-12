NEMO AND CONTINUED HEAT

Vincentians are being warned to be mindful of the current extreme heat which the global community is enduring.

The reminder has come from Director of the National emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, Michelle Forbes as the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season moves into its most active phase.

Miss Forbes said even as the Hurricane Season continues, a number of Caribbean islands and other countries worldwide are facing dry spells.

She said Vincentians must therefore always be vigilant and adopt safety measures to cope with the heat.

She also noted that although there have been some showers here in recent weeks, residents must continue to ensure that their emergency plans are in place and continue to conserve water as much as possible, in the event of a an emergency.







