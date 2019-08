The North East Football League will hold its Annual General Meeting at 5:30 this afternoon, at the Georgetown Secondary School.

The meeting will receive and adopt the League’s 2018/19 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements, and discuss plans for the 2019/20 North East Football League.

The Constitution of the League, as well as the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s Club Licensing Programme, and New Constitution will also be discussed.







