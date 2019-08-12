POLICE SCHOLARSHIPS

Forging Ahead with a Lift so that you can Soar.

That’s the theme for the annual Scholarship and Bursary Awards Ceremony, to be hosted this week by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in collaboration with the SVG Police Co-operative Credit Union and the SVG Ex- Police Association

Sixty-five Scholarship Awards will this week be presented to students who were successful in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment Examinations (CPEA).

Fifty three Scholarships and twelve Bursaries will be awarded to the Students.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday August 15th at the Police Canteen, located on the third floor of the Kingstown Vegetable Market, beginning at 3 p.m.

Remarks will be delivered by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph; Vice President of the Police Co-operative Credit Union, Station Sergeant Brenton Smith and a representative from the Ministry of Education.

The Feature Address will be delivered by Dr. Frankie Joseph Jr.







