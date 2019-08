Sixty Primary Schools are expected to participate in the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Summer Camp which will begin on Monday 19th, August at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Students are expected to attend the one-week camp from 9:00, in the morning daily.

Classroom sessions includes; Nutrition, Personal Hygiene, Self-Development, Conflict Resolutions, Child Protection and more. Local coaches will conduct the on-field sessions, teaching the basic rudiments of cricket.







