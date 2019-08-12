SHOWCASE SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is advancing preparations for the hosting of the Sustainable Tourism Conference here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Conference is organized by Caribbean Tourism Organization in partnership with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority.

It will be held from August 26th to 29th under the theme “Keeping the Right Balance: Tourism Development in an Era of Diversification.

Chief Operating Officer at the Tourism Authority, Faylene King says St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be showcased globally, through the hosting of the Conference.

The official opening of the Conference will be held at the Beachcombers Hotel on August 27th, and will include addresses from Government and Tourism Officials.

Barbados Ambassador to the United Nations, Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Thompson will deliver the Keynote Address.







