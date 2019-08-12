A series of consultations will be held throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines to look at Youth Entrepreneurship.

This will be done through the Beta Mind Project, which was created under the Youth Awareness Program for National Empowerment, with support from a group of Medical Students at the All Saints University.

Minister of Labour, Saboto Caesar has welcomed the launch of the project which seeks to empower Vincentian Youths with the knowledge and skills to become Entrepreneurs.

He is hopeful that this project will bring significant benefits to the youths.

Minister Caesar said he would like to see the formation of greater linkages through this Youth Entrepreneurship Program.







