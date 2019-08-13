BEQUIA PREMIER LEAGUE T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Bequia Venture/BOS Royal Challengers beat Defenders by 135 runs in the Keegan’s Bequia Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, last Saturday.

The scores: Defenders 292 for 4 off 20-overs; Kirton Lavia 151 not out, Adinol Richards 73 not out; Delroy Gregg 3 for 48.

Bequia Venture/BOS Royal Challengers 157 for 6 off 20-overs; Ashley Cordice 27 retired hurt, Roger Gibson 25 not out; Phillip Baptiste 3 for 33.

No matches were played on Sunday because of the Bequia Fish Fest.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related