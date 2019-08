Two goals by Ronaldo Browne gave KE-BEZ Pride and Joy a 2-1 win over Disruptive Force of Colonarie yesterday afternoon in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Romario Grant netted the goal for Disruptive Force of Colonarie

At the same venue, this afternoon, Greggs FC will play against Owia United at 4:30.







