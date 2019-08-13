GLOBAL T20 CANADA RESULTS

Pakistan medium pace bowler, Kaleem Sana outlasted superb West Indies all-rounder, Andre Russell as the Winnipeg Hawks dethroned the Vancouver Knights to claim the Global Twenty/20 Canada Cricket title via a Super Over at Brampton in Ontario on Sunday.

In the Super Over, Vancouver Knights made 9 runs for 1 the lost off Russell’s wicket, caught by Dwayne Smith off the bowling of left-arm fast bowler, Kaleem Sana. Winnipeg Hawks replied with 10 without loss with 2 balls remaining.

The final scores in the match: Winnipeg Hawks 192 for 8 off 20-overs; Shaiman Anwar 90, Chris Lynn 37, Jean-Paul Duminy 33; Andre Russell 2 for 29, RAY-YAN Pathan 2 for 24, Ali Khan 2 for 30.

Vancouver Knights 192 for 6 off 20-overs; Shoaib Malik 64, Andre Russell 46 not out, Saad Bin Zafar 27, HE van der Dussen 23, Daniel Sams 21; Captain, Reyad Emrit 2 for 37, PA van Meekeren 2 for 40.







