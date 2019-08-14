Leaord Mathews is the new President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union.

He was elected at the Union’s Annual General Meeting last Saturday at the Conference Room of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, and replaces Sophie Goddard who served in the post for eight years from 2011 and did not stand for re-election. Goddard is now the Treasurer and Public Relations of the Union.

The Executive for the new term is:

President: Leonard Matthews

Vice President: Kelly Glass

Treasurer: Sophie Goddard

Secretary: Dellon Durrant

Team Manager: Ronald Akeem Edwards

Recruitment Officers: Giles Garraway and Kit Horne

Public Relations Officer: Sophie Goddard

Media Assistant: Leeza Charles

Fundraising Officer: Melissa Johhson

Male Captain: Brian Alexander

Sponsorship Director: Andrew Hadley

And League Coordinator: Dellon Durrant

Canadian Sama Knights is expected in St Vincent and the Grenadines next week to take up the position of coach.







