The Public Service Union of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is paying out over $29,000.00 in scholarship funds this year.

President Elroy Boucher made this disclosure at the Scholarship Awards Ceremony yesterday at the PSU Headquarters.

Mr. Boucher said the Union also provides Bursaries to several students for upcoming academic year.

This year’s Scholarship Awardees are Judah Simmons; Kyshauna Richards; Haseena Ellis; Akeem McDonald and Kadijah O’Neil.







