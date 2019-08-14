STYROFOAM BAN PROGRESS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade said the ban on the sale and use of Styrofoam products in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been progressing very well thus far.

The ban on Styrofoam products first came into effect on May 1st, 2017, in the interest of public health and environmental protection.

Director of Trade Okolo John-Patrick tells NBC News, they continue to experience a smooth implementation of the ban, which is one of the Laws of the land.

Mrs. John-Patrick said they continue to host radio programs and other public sensitization programs to ensure that members of the public are on board with the work which they are doing.

She is also thanking businesses and consumers for adhering to and supporting the law governing the ban on the sale and use of Styrofoam products in the country.







