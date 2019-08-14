The Zero Hunger Trust Fund has reiterated its commitment to assisting the nation’s school children to ensure that they achieve educational success.

This was reiterated by Director of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Laura Anthony-Browne, who said the Fund continues to actively implement a number of programs aimed at assisting the youths and their parents, especially those most vulnerable.

She said under one of their flagship programmes, the Adopt a Classroom programme, they provide all of the text books, a cash donation and lunch every day for the children who are covered under this program.

Mrs. Anthony-Browne said they currently have twelve Primary Schools being assisted and come September they will be assisting a total of 330 children under Adopt a Classroom Programme.

She said these children have already received their text books and cash donation for the upcoming school year.







