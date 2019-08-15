MARRIAQUA SOTBALL CRICKET

Hard Hitters are the Champions of the 2019 FLOW/Carib Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship. They won the Title last weekend after a 30-run victory over CGM Ghallagher Novice at the Richland Park Oval, and collected the winner’s purse of EC$2,500.00, while CGM Ghallager Novice took the EC$1,500.00 second prize.

The scores: Hard Hitters 104 off 18.5 overs, CGM Ghallager Novice 74-8 off 20 overs.

Third place went to Sion Hill Tallawahs who beat Gairy Construction Simple Boys by 7 wickets in the Third Place Play-off also last weekend.

The scores: Simple Boys 80 off 20 overs, Sion Hill Tallawahs 81-3 off 11.3 overs.

Sion Hill Tallawahs collected EC$700.00 for placing third and Gairy Construction Simple Boys won EC$300.00 for fourth place.







