POLICE REPORT

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it is aware of a news report that was posted on Asberth News Network (ANN) on social media dated August 14, 2019 – with the caption “SVG – police officer accused of sexually assaulting 5 yr old step daughter”.

A release from the Police said the article alleged that a “high ranking officer within the Police Force maybe interfering with the child”.

According to the release, upon learning of the allegation and the serious nature of it, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crimes, Richard Browne, contacted ANN News seeking information and advised ANN News to encourage the party(s) to report the alleged matter to the Police instantly. ANN News reportedly contacted the mother of the child who according to ANN News stated the she does wish to disclose her identity nor that of the alleged perpetrator.

Commissioner of Police, Colin John who is out of state on official duties representing the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police also contacted ANN News and advised that the mother of the child report the matter to the Police so that an investigation could be launched. A check with the relevant police stations, the Sexual Offences Unit and at the Criminal Investigations Department revealed that no such report has been lodged.

The release stressed that Police Force does not condone the commission of any type of crime, whether allegedly committed by a member of the constabulary or anyone else.

And it advised that according to sections 12 and 14 of the Children (Care and Adoption) Act, 2010, it is a criminal offence for a person who provides healthcare, childcare services, welfare, education and law enforcement wholly or partly to children who have knowledge that a child is being abused to withhold that information from the Police or from the Director of Family Affairs. The crime carries a penalty on summary conviction of a fine not exceeding five thousand ($ 5000) dollars or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three (3) months.

The RSVGPF is therefore encouraging anyone with information relating to this allegation or any other crime to divulge the information to the ACP in-charge Crimes at telephone number 784-456-1339/ 784-457-1211 or any other police officer that they may feel comfortable with. All information will be dealt with confidentially.







