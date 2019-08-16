The VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championships continued on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Bequia where East Sidaz (1) defeated Rising Stars (1) 83-64 in the 1st Division. Nicholas Lewis was the leading scorer for East Sidaz (1). He had 32 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and 1 block. For Rising Stars (1), Jadley Bynoe scored 25 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals.

In another 1st Division match, Raptors beat Rising Stars (1) 47-42. Kirstin Lampkin led the scoring for Raptors with 17 points, 19 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks.

For Rising Stars (1) Jadley Bynoe had 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 9 steals.

Meanwhile, Hawks defeated Hornets 27-20 in the Under-16 Division after Malachi Isaac scored 12 points, 6 rebounds and 7 blocks for Hawks, and Travis Da Silva had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals and 1 block for Hornets.

Today, Titans will meet Rockets in the Under-16 Division, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United will play against Raptors in the 1st Division. The matches will be played at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field.







