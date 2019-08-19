CARIFESTA EVENTS

Some members of the Vincentian delegation to the 2019 Caribbean Festival of the Arts, CARIFESTA will be performing in Tobago today, as the hectic programme of activities in Trinidad and Tobago continues this week.

Co-ordinator of Creative and Cultural Industries in the Ministry of Culture, Rodney Small, who is part of the delegation, said the other members of the team will be performing at a District event in Trinidad.

Mr. Small said the contingent will be involved in a Carifesta Concert at Movie Town tomorrow, and the performances will continue with a Youth event on Wednesday.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at CARIFEST 14 by a 60-member delegation.

The Festival is being held with the theme: Connect, Share and Invest, and is expected to culminate on August 26th.







