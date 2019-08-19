Yesterday’s matches were drawn in the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football League at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Chateaubelair.

Spring F.C and Rose Hall F.C played to a 1-1 draw after Benniton Stapleton scored in the 38th minute for Rose Hall F.C, and Derrol Samuel equalized in the 54th minute for Spring F.C.

The match between House of Graphics Fitz Hughes and Stag Boys Sharpes F.C was drawn 2-2.

Kittlon Williams put Stag Boys Sharpes F.C in the lead in the 9th minute, while Terron Douglas equalized for House of Graphics Fitz Hughes in the 15th minute. House of Graphics Fitz Hughes went ahead 2-1 after Diel Spring converted in the 66th minute, but Chaz Howe earned the draw for Stag Boys Sharpes F.C with his 79th minute goal.







