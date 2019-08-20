BELAIR SHOOTING

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Marcus Corridon, a 42 year old Mechanic of Belair.

According to investigations, at about 8:10 p.m. on Monday at Fountain, Corridon was shot at the left side of his body with a gun by unknown person(s).

He was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Police are soliciting information from the general public that will aid with the arrest and prosecution of the offender(s).

Persons can contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crime at 456-1339 or the Officer in charge the South Central Division at 458-4200 or the Major Crime Unit at 4571211 ext 220 or any Police Officer. All information will be treated with strict confidence.

Corridon’s death marks the 11th homicide recorded for St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2019.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the cause of death.







