BLACK SANDS SWIM SQUAD 6TH NATIONAL TITLE

Black Sands Swim Squad secured their 6th consecutive National Swimming Title at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre last weekend by winning the 2019 National Swimming Championships.

The 34-member Black Sands Swim Squad outswam the swimmers from the other four competing teams. A total of 84 swimmers competed in the event.

Black Sands Swim Squad won 190 medals over the 5-day Swimming Championships, including 87 gold, 68 silver and 36 bronze.

28 records were broken. Alex Joachim broke 7 records in the Boys 15-16 age category, and also broke 5 National Records.

Mya De Freitas broke 3 records in the Girls 13-14 years and 2 National Records.

Eltonique Leonard broke 3 records in the Girls 8 Years and under.

Kevern DaSilva broke 3 records in the Girls 11-12 years and Abigail DeShong broke 2 records in the Girls 11-12 years.

Shane Cadogan broke the 100-metres Freestyle National record. Aaron De Freitas broke the 50-metres Freestyle National record and Eltonique Leonard broke the 50-metres Butterfly record in the Boys 11-12 years.







