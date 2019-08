Vincentian top masters-cyclist, Peter Durrant won the overall Title at last weekend’s Subway 3-Stage Cycle Event, in Antigua and Barbuda. Durrant was 3rd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2 and won Stage 3.

Meanwhile, St Vincent and the Grenadines lone competitor at the Pan American Games cycle road race, Zefal Bailey had a mechanical issue, thus failing to complete the race which had 50 starters, and 37 of them completing the event.

