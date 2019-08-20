SVG UNDER-17 GIRLS FOOTBALL TEAM

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-17 Girls Football team will play their first match tomorrow against the Bahamas in Group “D” of the 2019 CONCACAF U-17 Girls Qualifiers in Curacao. The match is scheduled to kick-off this evening at 6:00.

The other countries in Group “D” are Guyana and Curacao.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Squad: Jayanna Glasgow, Arenna Grant, Clenetta Brudy, Sonja Mc Kie, Glaxia Awad, Cavorn Delpesche, Deonce Coombs, Shaielle Williams, Khadiah Ashton, Kyla Gibson, Tishanna James, Kendra Findlay, Kanyan Douglas, Shelicia Joseph, Rochelle Edwards, Areka Hooper, Jomelia Alexander, Denel Creese, Yolannie Jackson and Samayaa Connel.

The management team is: Danielle Jackson, Manager, Andrew Bramble, Head Coach, Shelly Browne, Assistant Coach, Amalis Marshall, Goalkeeper Coach, Shevon Smith, Physiotherapist, and Otashie Spring.







