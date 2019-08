Greggs FC beat Combined Stars 5-nil yesterday afternoon in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Two goals each by Kelroy Frederick and Valdo Anderson and one from Dan La Borde secured the victory for Greggs FC.

This afternoon at 4:30, Mozambique will meet Youngsters FC at the Diamonds Playing Field.







