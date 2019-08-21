Four young Vincentian Tennis Players have gained Tennis scholarships to study and play tennis in the United States. They are Amarlia Benn and her sister, Gabrielle Benn, Myka Williams, and Josh Mounsey.

Myka Williams will be attending the University of Sciences in Philadelphia; Josh Mounsey will be studying at the St. Thomas University in Miami; and the Benn sisters will study at the Ave Maria University in Florida. They are scheduled to represent the University in a Tennis Tournament shortly.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related