In the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/ HAIROUN Barrouallie Football Championship, Predators of North Leeward went on a goal scoring spree yesterday afternoon, beating Pace Development Black Sands Resort 10-nil at the Keartons Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:30, Legends will play against PYOLA of Layou at the same venue.







