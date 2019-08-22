BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

A Mark Williams goal gave the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force a 1-nil win over Massy Stores yesterday afternoon, in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Je Belles defeated Triangle Academy 2-1 in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

MITCH-RAN John and Miles Abraham scored a goal each for Je Belles, while the goal for Triangle Academy was scored by RAH-JU Benjamin.

Meanwhile, a double strike by JOE-NEISHA Edwards gave Awesome FC a 2-nil victory over Avenues in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Women’s Division.



This afternoon at 2:30, Layou will play against Blossom (2) in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, at 3:50, Je Belles will oppose Triangle Academy in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division. Later, at 5:00, Argyle International Airport will meet Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk in the Firms Division.

The matches will be at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related