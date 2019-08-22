Two Vincentians have been successful in attaining Chevening Scholarships to pursue a one year Master’s degree in the United Kingdom for the academic year 2019/2020.

The successful applicants are Miss Jenell Gibson and Mr. Jeshua Bardoo. Miss Gibson will be pursuing a Master of Laws at the University College, London while Mr. Bardoo will be pursing an LLM Human Rights Law at Brunel University.

This year, St. Vincent & the Grenadines was one of four countries within the Eastern Caribbean to secure spaces for the coveted award.

Ten scholarships were awarded to nationals within the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados. Two scholarships were awarded to Antiguans, three scholarships were awarded to Barbadians and three scholarships were awarded to Saint Lucians.

The Chevening scholarships are awarded to future leaders, influencers and decision makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

Chevening is the UK government’s International Awards program aimed at developing global leaders and is funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organizations.

The application period for the 2020/2021 scholarships is now open and eligible Vincentians are encouraged to apply.







