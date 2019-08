MS YOU-ADD-NEE BROWNE nee JARDINE of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Marriaqua Valley died on Friday August 16th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Thursday August 29th at the St Gabriel Church, Brooklyn, New York. Viewing takes place at 5pm. The Service begins at 7:00. Burial takes place on Saturday August 31st at the Carnarsie Cemetery.







