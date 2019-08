The DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship will resume this afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

At 2:30, Volcanoes (2) will play against Blossom (2), and at 3:30, Largo Height will oppose System Three (1) in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Uner-16 Division, then in the Firms Division, Coreas Hazells will meet Toni Combined Stores at 4:30.







