KEEGAN’S BEQUIA T20 CRICKET SEMIS RESULTS

Sugar Reef Bequia United and Defenders will contest this year’s Final of the Keegan’s Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship following semi-finals victories last weekend, at the Clive Tannis Playing Field at Port Elizabeth, Bequia. The Final is scheduled for Sunday

Sugar Reef Bequia United defeated Friendship United by 27 runs.

The scores: Sugar Reef Bequia United 226 for 6 off 20-overs; (Mackenson Kydd 128, Jenry Ollivierre 46 not out; Verdan Baptiste 3 for 35).

Friendship United 199 for 8 off 20-overs; (Desbert Yorke 69, Chrisroy John 25, Kesron Thomas 24 not out; Mackenson Kydd 3 for 33, Jenry Ollivierre 3 for 34).

Defenders beat South Side United by 25 runs.

The scores: Defenders 179 for 9 off 20-overs; (Kirton Lavia 70, Sherlon Pompey 25; Delroy Compton 3 for 36, Mc Clea Boucher 2 for 19, Kevin Samuels 2 for 36).

South Side United 154 for 9 off 20-overs; (Kevin Samuels 42, Jeremy Layne 30, Kenrick Cozier 20 not out; Sherlon Pompey 5 for 25).







