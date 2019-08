MR MARCUS CORRIDON of Belair died on Monday 19th August at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 7th at the Glad Tidings Tabernacle, Gomea. The Tribute and Viewing begin at 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. There will be Shuttle System in operation to transport persons from Dauphine Flat to the Church.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related