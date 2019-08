MRS AUDREY YOLANDA BYNOE-COZIER of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Saturday August 10th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 31st at the Paget Farm Community Centre officiated by the Churches of Christ. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery. Transportation will be provided from the Bequia Jetty to the Community Centre from noon.







