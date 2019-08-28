MUSTIQUE T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Defending champions, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks and Lot 73 advanced to the Final of the Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship after semi-final victories at the Mustique Playing Field on the weekend.

SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks defeated Plantation Rangers by 6 wickets in a match reduced to 15-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Plantation Rangers 104 for 9 off 15-overs; (Chadwick Carrington 52, St Clair Bascombe 14; Calroy Ferdinand 4 for 4, Anthony Charles 2 for 22).

SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 108 for 4 off 12.5-overs; (Shem Browne 48, Razime Browne 30).

Lot 73 beat Rock Masters by 7 wickets in a match reduced to 16-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Rock Masters 77 off 14-overs; (Zano Mack 26; Denroy Michael 4 for 24, Cedric Cupid 2 for 19, Lot 73, 78 for 3 off 10.1-overs; Nicolas Baptiste 32, Lennon Cain 19 not out, Julian Lampkin 18; Zano Mack 2 for 22).

The Final is scheduled for Sunday 8th September at the Mustique Playing Field, to be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.







