NL WOMEN’S T20 SOFTBALL RESULTS

The DMG Furniture North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship continued on Sunday at the Chateaubelair Playing Field, when Ball Burners defeated Attackers Girls by 2 runs with 1 ball remaining in the Super Over in the first Qualifier to advance to the Final.

The scores: Ball burners 140 for 8 off 20-overs; (Zavian Stephens 82 not out; Carla Jones 2 for 25, Sandra Samuel 2 for 34), Attackers Girls 140 for 9 off 20-overs; (Sharon Williams 21, Jennifer Charles 21; Edlin Turtin 3 for 31).

In the Super Over, Attackers Girls made 18 without loss, Ball Burners replied with 20 without loss off 5 balls.



Upsetters beat Blue United by 59 runs to advance to the 2nd Qualifier against Attackers Girls.

The scores: Upsetters 160 for 8 off 20-overs; (Shenol Lewis 54 not out, Alika Bentick 24, Yolande Granderson 22; Alitha Holder 2 for 16, Shanique Hooper 2 for 35, Shanique Roberts 2 for 37).

Blue United 101 off 15.5-overs; (Ching Lewis 58; Yolande Granderson 3 for 20, Shenol Lewis 3 for 18).







