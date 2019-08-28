SVG UNDER-21 VOLLEYBALL TEAM IN ANTIGUA

An 11-member St Vincent and the Grenadines Volleyball team left here today for the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Under-21 Men’s Zonal Championship scheduled for Antigua and Barbuda from today to 2nd September.

The team comprises: Jamaar Crooper (Captain), Shemor Baynes, Ezra Browne, Shadron Delpesche, Lancelot Charles, Kaif Fraser, Kyle Liverpool, Enrico Louraine and Marques Thomas. Vance Andrews is the team’s Head Coach, with Daryl Franklyn as the Assistant Coach.

The team received additional training over the last two weeks, with Francisco Cruz Jimenez, Trinidad and Tobago national coach, currently in St. Vincent for three months as part of the FIVB Sports Development Coaching Support Project.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the defending champion and will come up against Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis. The team plays its first game tomorrow at the YMCA, St. Johns.







