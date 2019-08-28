WI NAMED SQUAD FOR 2ND CRICKET TEST VS INDIA

Fast bowler, Keemo Paul has recovered from an ankle injury and has replaced Miguel Cummins in the West Indies squad for the 2nd and final Cricket Test against India starting on Friday at Sabina Park, in Kingston Jamaica.

That is the only change to the squad from the first Test, which India won by 318 runs in Antigua. Cummins didn’t have a particularly good match. He bowled 20-overs and conceded 69 runs in India’s two innings of 297 and 343 for 7 declared.

Shai Hope kept wickets in the 1st Test and is likely to continue to do so, with first-choice wicketkeeper, Shane Dowrich back in Barbados continuing his rehabilitation from an ankle injury. Back-up wicket-keeper, Jahmar Hamilton is in the squad in Jamaica.

The West Indies Squad is: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Keemo Paul, and Kemar Roach.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related