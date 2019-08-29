BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, Toni Combined Stores beat Coreas Hazells 3-nil yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Jimmy Providence, Deshorn Lavia, and Sherwyn Richards.

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Blossom (2) defeated Volcanoes (2) 1-nil, through a goal by Omani Cupid.

System Three (1) gained a 3-nil win over Largo Height.

Shemar Phillips, Taurik Nichols and Princely Isaacs were the goal scorers.

This afternoon at 3:20, Mona Academy will play against Belfongo in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, and at 4:40, St Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC will meet Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) in the Firms Division. The matches are at the Grammar School Playing Field.







