In the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship, two goals by XA-RAND King and one from Adeem Charles gave House of Graphics a 3-1 victory over Rose Hall yesterday afternoon at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Chateaubelair. Shangi Caesar converted the goal for Rose Hall.

At the same venue, this afternoon, De Nobriga’s Troumaca will meet Stag Boys Sharpes at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related