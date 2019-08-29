SVG KARATE TEAM WON MEDALS IN GUYANA

St Vincent and the Grenadines won, four gold, three silver and two bronze medals at last weekend’s International Karate DIA-GA-KU’s Caribbean Cup in Guyana.

The gold medals were won by Kareem Valentine in the Kata and Kumite Boys 12 to 15 year age group; Shazelle Issacs, in the Kata Women’s 20 to 39; Mc Quinn Mucket in the Boys 9 to 11 age group.

Shazelle Issacs won silver in the Kata Women’s 20 to 39 years. Also, winning silver medals were Claude Bascombe (Junior) in the Men’s 20 to 39 Kumite; and Zalika Henry in the Girls 12 to 15 years Kumite.

Bronze medals were won by Zalika Henry in the Girls 12 to 15 years; and Richard Daize in the Boys 12 to 15 years Kumite.

Vincentians, Allan Burke and Claude Bascombe (Junior) received special awards at the Championships. Burke was awarded the Pioneer Hall of Fame Medal, while Bascombe (Junior) was presented with the Instructor/Coach Hall of Fame.







